Plan Ahead For Night Works On SH1, Whangārei From Next Week

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises night-time road resurfacing works will get underway on State Highway 1 between Mount Pleasant Road and the Whangārei isite Visitor Information Centre at Tarewa Park from next Tuesday (19 November).

Works will take place between 9pm and 5am and are expected to be complete by Monday 9 December. There will stop/go traffic management in place while work is underway and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place for the duration.

This work is part of Northland’s significant summer maintenance programme, which will see approximately 210 lane kilometres of state highway renewed across the region by the end of May.

As well as ensuring a smooth, skid-resistant surface, road resurfacing helps to protect the important structural layers underneath, improves waterproofing to help prevent potholes, and extends the life of the road. It's like the paint on your house or the varnish on your deck – it looks good, but, more importantly, it helps keep your most valuable assets safe and sound.

We recognised there will be increased noise for residents and businesses in the area, and short delays for road users. We encourage road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance.

