Upcoming Overnight Resurfacing Works On SH12, SH15 Kaikohe

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises overnight road resurfacing works will take place on State Highway 12 and State Highway 15 Mangakahia Road in Kaikohe on Monday 18 November.

Work will take place between 9pm and 5am, with stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place for the duration.

This work is part of Northland’s significant summer maintenance programme, which will see approximately 210 lane kilometres of state highway renewed across the region by the end of May.

As well as ensuring a smooth, skid-resistant surface, road resurfacing helps to protect the important structural layers underneath, improves waterproofing to help prevent potholes, and extends the life of the road. It's like the paint on your house or the varnish on your deck – it looks good, but, more importantly, it helps keep your most valuable assets safe and sound.

There will be increased noise for residents and businesses in the area, and short delays for road users. We encourage road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance.

