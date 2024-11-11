Feedback Invited On Proposed Motorcycle Parking Fee

Wellingtonians are invited to share their thoughts on what’s a fair fee for motorcycle parking in the central city.

Wellington City Council is proposing that motorcycle parking, which is currently free, will incur an hourly charge from mid-2025. This is following the Council’s decision in May, to introduce motorcycle parking fees as part of the city’s Long-term Plan.

Feedback from the community is sought to help set a fee structure that is fair and reasonable.

The introduction of an hourly fee will create a more consistent approach to parking charges for motorcycles and other motor vehicles.

Based on a survey of parking usage and community feedback from the Long-term Plan process, the proposed fee is $1/hour in central-city motorcycle bays between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

This is a reduction from the $2.50/hour fee initially proposed during the Long-term Plan consultation process.

Many of the dedicated motorcycle parking areas are at capacity in the central city, particularly on weekdays. The parking fee will encourage greater turnover and availability of parks. It will also raise revenue that will go towards the city’s infrastructure and service costs.

Consultation is open now and the feedback survey will be open until 5pm Sunday 1 December. Visit transportprojects.org.nz/motorcycleparking to learn more and give feedback.

A decision on the motorcycle parking fee and fee structure will be made at the Council’s Koata Hātepe Regulatory Processes Committee meeting on 27 February 2025.

Subject to the committee’s agreement, motorcycle parking charges will come into effect from mid-June 2025.

The Long-term Plan amendment is not expected to impact this project.

