Community Asked For Views On Future Delivery Of Water Services

Horowhenua District Council is seeking early feedback from the community as it begins planning for how water services will be delivered in the future. Council wants to hear what’s most important to our community about how water services are managed – whether that’s retaining local control and voice in decision-making, ensuring services remain responsive to community needs, or keeping costs affordable.

This is separate from our recent success in bringing water services delivery in-house and focuses on how we align with government legislation passed in August this year, setting stricter standards for water management.

The Government’s Local Water Done Well policy requires all councils to meet stricter regulations on the quality, financial sustainability, and environmental impact of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services (the ‘three waters’).

In addition to the status quo, Council is exploring various delivery models for water services, including the possibility of joining with neighbouring councils in the Wellington and Manawatū regions to create a joint water services organisation.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says a range of factors must be considered when Council decides how to deliver water services in the future.

“While we’ve made significant progress in the three waters area, our key challenge remains understanding the full financial implications and exploring options that might reduce the impact of the new legislation for our community.

“The feedback from the community will help guide Council’s decision-making ahead of formal consultation in 2025. We’re on a tight timeline, and while this is just the beginning, it is important we hear from the community now before any decisions are made.

“This is your chance to tell us what matters most to you about how water services are delivered,” he says.

Feedback can be shared online via Let’s Kōrero, Council’s online community engagement platform, and closes at 5pm on Friday 22 November 2024.

To find out more or to have your say, visit letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/WaterServicesDelivery

