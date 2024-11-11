Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Asked For Views On Future Delivery Of Water Services

Monday, 11 November 2024, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council is seeking early feedback from the community as it begins planning for how water services will be delivered in the future. Council wants to hear what’s most important to our community about how water services are managed – whether that’s retaining local control and voice in decision-making, ensuring services remain responsive to community needs, or keeping costs affordable.

This is separate from our recent success in bringing water services delivery in-house and focuses on how we align with government legislation passed in August this year, setting stricter standards for water management.

The Government’s Local Water Done Well policy requires all councils to meet stricter regulations on the quality, financial sustainability, and environmental impact of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services (the ‘three waters’).

In addition to the status quo, Council is exploring various delivery models for water services, including the possibility of joining with neighbouring councils in the Wellington and Manawatū regions to create a joint water services organisation.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says a range of factors must be considered when Council decides how to deliver water services in the future.

“While we’ve made significant progress in the three waters area, our key challenge remains understanding the full financial implications and exploring options that might reduce the impact of the new legislation for our community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The feedback from the community will help guide Council’s decision-making ahead of formal consultation in 2025. We’re on a tight timeline, and while this is just the beginning, it is important we hear from the community now before any decisions are made.

“This is your chance to tell us what matters most to you about how water services are delivered,” he says.

Feedback can be shared online via Let’s Kōrero, Council’s online community engagement platform, and closes at 5pm on Friday 22 November 2024.

To find out more or to have your say, visit letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/WaterServicesDelivery

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 