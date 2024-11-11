Rockfall Clearance And Stability Assessment The Priority For SH6 – Road To Remain Closed This Week

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says SH6 between Haast and Knights Point will remain closed until the end of this week at least while contractors work to clear rockfall debris and assess the stability of the road.

“We are working urgently to assess the stability of the rockfall site above the road at the northern end, as well as investigating cracking in the road at the southern end,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA in the Central Region of the South Island.

Mr Pinner says a top priority is ensuring the safety of contractors – this is still an unstable site, with further rockfall activity occurring overnight on Sunday.

A rock scaling crew is now on site and will begin removing rocks and debris above the road at the northern site today. This work may take up to three days to complete safely, given the instability of the site.

“We understand that this is an essential lifeline and tourist highway for the wider West Coast, Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago Districts and we are working urgently to re-establish the link around Knights Point as soon as it is safe for the public to use,” Mr Pinner says.

SH6 Epitaph Slip/Knights Point: Closure from Moeraki/Knights Point to Ship Creek/Haast – earliest possible reopening likely to be the end of this week, initially likely to be single-lane for passenger vehicles only, limited to daytime travel, weather-dependent.

There is no detour route for SH6 at Knights Point. People wanting to get to Greymouth or Hokitika will need to come via Arthur’s Pass or the Lewis Pass from the east coast for the time being, or delay their journeys.

SH6 Fox Glacier township to Moeraki: Closed currently, slip clearance is progressing well. Full public access expected late Monday.

