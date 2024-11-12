Warrant To Arrest - Jacob Ormsby

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search
Nov 11, 2024
Jacob has
connections to Counties Manukau and Waikato Districts so may
have travelled within these regions.
Anyone with
information is urged not to approach him and instead to call
111 immediately and quote file number
241026/9562.
Alternatively information can be provided
anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more
Yesterday, America moved decisively to the right not only politically, but socially and economically. This rightwards shift was evident not merely in the red states and seven “battleground” states – every one of which Trump has almost certainly ended up winning – but also in the Democratic heartland. There was a rise in the Republican share of the vote within every single borough in New York City – as well as in the state strongholds of New Jersey and New York, where (reportedly) the Republican vote was up by nine or ten points.
Following the National Apology, the Responding to Abuse in Care Legislation Amendment Bill will have its first reading.
“When a journalist is barred from doing their job, just because they asked the Prime Minister difficult questions, it sets a dangerous precedent,” says the Green Party’s Media and Communications spokesperson Hūhana Lyndon.
Number plate theft is on the rise according to police figures, so it’s important to take action to protect your vehicle. Anti-theft screws are tamper-proof & require a special tool to remove, making it much more difficult for offenders to steal number plates.
The Commission’s Rongomau Taketake Indigenous Rights Governance Partner, Dayle Takitimu, said the Government had completely ignored the Waitangi Tribunal’s recommendations in its interim report Ngā Mātāpono, including for the Bill to be abandoned.
The declaration comes as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the region, including evacuations, road closures and landslips in the South Westland area.
Chief of Army Major General Rose King said his passing was a personal loss for Sir Robert’s whānau, fellow veterans, the Army and the wider community.