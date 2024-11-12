Warrant To Arrest - Jacob Ormsby

Nov 11, 2024

Photo : Jacob Ormsby /Supplied

Jacob has connections to Counties Manukau and Waikato Districts so may have travelled within these regions.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 241026/9562.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

