Western Express Celebrates Exceptional First Year

Auckland Transport’s (AT) new North West bus network has exceeded expectations and delivered more than 5 million passenger trips in its first year.

A year ago today, AT launched its flagship Western Express (WX1) bus and the 11T and 11W buses, which run between Westgate, Lincoln Road, Te Atatū and the City Centre in both directions every 5 to 10 minutes from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Along with other new or re-designed routes, the new North West bus network was expected to hit 3.5 million passenger trips within its first year.

“It’s fantastic to see the new bus services have smashed their target,” Waitakere Ward Councillor Shane Henderson says.

“That’s 5 million fewer car trips on our roads, which is the sort of progress we need to be making to meet our climate goals and to unlock West Auckland’s potential.”

AT’s Head of Public Transport Services Planning and Development Pete Moth says the numbers speak for themselves.

“When people have access to frequent and well-connected public transport, they’ll vote with their feet. Being able to just turn up and go gives people the freedom to travel wherever they want, whenever they want.

“It’s really great to see so many people taking advantage of these new services for a mix of different purposes, travelling to other parts of the city as well as shorter local trips,” he says.

More public transport improvements are still to come in the North West, including:

A network of bus priority and T2 lanes to improve the speed and reliability of buses

A new bus station at Westgate

Running some bus services more often

Introduction of a new frequent 12 service, replacing the 120 between Henderson, Westgate and Constellation, which will run at least every 15 mins, 7am-7pm, 7 days a week.

40 new electric buses from April 2025 on the WX1, 11T, 11W and 12 bus routes

NZTA is currently exploring a busway to run along State Highway 16 from Brigham Creek to the city centre

