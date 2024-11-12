National Police Operation To Enforce New Gang Insignia Laws

Police are today announcing Operation Nickel — a nationwide operation focused on the enforcement of the Gangs Act 2024.

On 21 November 2024, new gang laws take effect and Police will begin to actively enforce the legislation.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham, National Controller for the operation, says the display of gang insignia in public places will not be tolerated.

“When these new laws come into effect Police will actively enforce any breaches,” he says.

As part of the operation, Police have been engaging with gangs and community representatives about the requirements of the Gangs Act and Police intentions.

“Gangs are well aware that once this law comes into effect, they are not allowed to wear a gang patch in public.

“Police staff have spoken to gang leaders and made it clear that anyone breaching the new laws can expect enforcement action.

“If we come across anyone wearing gang insignia in public, we won’t be taking the excuse of ignorance as a defence.”

Operation Nickel is a nationally focused operation supporting Police’s priority of reducing the ability of gangs to cause fear, intimidation and disruption to the public.

“If you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect the attention of Police either at the time of the offence, or at a time that suits Police,” Assistant Commissioner Basham says.

“Our Gang Disruption Units are set up and ready to go.

“These teams are situated nationwide and are focused on disrupting criminal gang activity.

“They will be gathering evidence of criminal behaviour including breaches of the Gangs Act.

“These teams, like all our staff, contribute to our organisation’s priority of policing gangs and responding to gang-related crime and intimidation.

“This operation sets us up to respond to breaches of, and enforce, the Gangs Act.

“However, we will continue to prioritise calls for our service.

“This means there may be situations where a breach has occurred, and Police aren’t able to attend at the time.

“In these cases, wherever possible we will be gathering available evidence to follow through with enforcement action at a later time.”

This work will be the focus of our new Gang Disruption Units, which are dedicated teams across the country to help identify, target and catch priority offenders.

This includes following up on reports of breaches, and where appropriate, obtaining sufficient information to enable the subsequent execution of search warrants and arrests to recover the patches or other insignia.

“Our message is simple — Parliament has passed a law, it’s our job to enforce the law, and we will be enforcing it,” Assistant Commissioner Basham says.

“If you don’t want to have enforcement attention from Police, don’t breach the law.”

