Outward Bound Research Reveals Teens Are Aware Of Social Media’s Problems – Almost 80% Want Less Screen Time

Nearly 80 percent of young New Zealanders want to reduce their screen time, according to new research conducted by the Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand. The Outward Bound Screentime Amongst Rangatahi survey, which surveyed people 20 years old and under who had completed an Outward Bound course in the past five years, revealed that 78 percent of participants strongly desired to spend less time on their devices.

The survey highlighted that the benefits of reducing screen time extended well beyond attending an Outward Bound course, where young New Zealanders famously surrender their devices for the duration of their course. An overwhelming majority—84 percent—agreed or strongly agreed that they could connect more meaningfully with themselves and others when not using social media.

Profoundly, 93 percent of respondents reported that they felt more productive when they didn't have access to screens or social media platforms.

"For many, a digital detox experience is transformative," said Malindi MacLean, Outward Bound CEO.

"Young people today live in a world dominated by screens, and our courses offer a rare opportunity for New Zealanders to step back and reassess their relationship with technology. The digital detox allows them to rediscover face-to-face interactions and reclaim their time."

The percentage of those spending over six hours a day on screens dropped from 31 percent before their Outward Bound experience to just seven percent after completing the course.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mackenzie Leighton, 17, who journeyed from Auckland to Anakiwa for an eight-day course earlier this year, says she appreciates her phone for checking messages and admin.

“I like using Instagram to keep in touch with people living overseas and to hear about their lives. If I’m using my phone to kill time, I really don’t like that. I try to be conscious about my phone use and not use it to fill in the time. I don’t go on my phone until after eating breakfast. If I’m studying, I put it in a different room and turn it on silent and schedule breaks with walks, reading a book or time outside. I turn it off and put it in a drawer before bed.

“By consciously reducing my screen time this year, I can have better connections with people around me because there are no distractions.”

Dr Samantha Marsh, a leading expert in screen use, commented on the findings.

"Usually, when we ask teenagers about social media, they struggle to imagine life without it. But Outward Bound students have had the unique opportunity to live without their devices for an extended period. This experience provides valuable insight into the impact of technology and social media on young people's wellbeing."

The study also found that peer pressure plays a significant role in screen habits.

Seventy-five per cent of respondents believed that if their friends weren’t using social media, they, too, would find it easier to limit their screen time. Additionally, 82 percent of participants agreed that social media is a problem for teenagers today.

MacLean, along with other advocates like Dr Marsh, online safety educator Rob Cope, Cecilia Robinson, and former Black Stick Gemma McCaw, are part of the newly formed Before 16 group of changemakers focused on helping young New Zealanders break free from excessive social media use. Their collective concern revolves around the adverse effects of unrestricted screen access, including poor mental health, disordered eating, and other serious issues like addiction and self-esteem challenges.

Outward Bound’s research adds a crucial voice to the growing debate around screen time and the merits of a possible government-imposed social media ban for youth. Rather than just emphasising the harm of social media, the research underscores the life-changing benefits of a true digital detox.

© Scoop Media

