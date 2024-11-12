Waitangi Treaty Grounds Welcomes Regional Infrastructure Funding Announcement

Te Whare Rūnanga (Photo/Supplied)

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds welcomes the government’s announcement of regional infrastructure funding to support significant repairs and upgrades at Aotearoa New Zealand's most important historic site.

The funding, announced by Minister Potaka and Minister Jones as part of the Regional Infrastructure Fund, will address significant capital upgrades and modernising works, ensuring Waitangi can continue to care for its nationally significant heritage places and taonga in its collection and offer all visitors the best experience.

The $10.2 million in funding will support major upgrades required to Te Whare Rūnanga, the site of national events on Waitangi Day and throughout the year. These projects will include replacing the floor and restoring a number of the carvings inside and out. In addition, the funding will contribute to new roofing for Busby’s House and the original visitors’ centre. The new funding will also allow for the construction of a replacement Whare Waka, which will provide better protection for Ngātokimatawhaorua, the world’s largest waka, replacing the current shelter that has deteriorated significantly.

The set of 12 projects also includes funding of $500,000 to complete essential earthquake strengthening work at Te Tii Marae recognising the importance of the marae and ensuring it is completed in time for Waitangi 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Eru Lyndon, Chair of Waitangi Limited, noted that: “the funding represents a major uplift of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and enables the Waitangi National Trust to safeguard this nationally important place and ensure it is in the best condition for Waitangi commemorations and for the nation’s bicentenaries in 2035 and 2040”.

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are an important storehouse for many significant taonga, including objects loaned by descendants of key rangatira and iwi/hapu of Te Taitokerau. The funding will provide opportunities for Northland businesses to undertake much of the infrastructure work providing valuable regional economic development opportunities.

© Scoop Media

