Woman Charged Over Pukekohe Hit And Run

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A woman is facing a murder charge following a fatal hit and run in Pukekohe last month.

The victim suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the early hours of 18 October 2024 on Wellington Street.

Operation Gain was established to investigate the homicide after 37-year-old Teri Rhind succumbed to his injuries and sadly passed away in hospital on 21 October.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, of Counties Manukau South CIB, says the Franklin community was quick to come forward with information which led to the location of the vehicle involved and the subsequent charging of the alleged offender.

“I would like to thank the public for coming forward with information,” he says.

“This information along with an extensive CCTV canvas across the Franklin area has resulted in the arrest of the woman today.”

The 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is expected in the Manukau District Court today.

“The investigation continues, and we encourage anyone that hasn’t been spoken to by Police yet, and has information about this tragic incident, to please come forward,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241018/8618.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

