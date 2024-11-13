Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Lay Charges Over Aggravated Burglary

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Northland man faces serious charges following an aggravated burglary, after he was arrested in Auckland overnight.

Police made the arrest near Te Atatū after a vehicle of interest in the case had been seen.

An investigation led by Whangārei CIB has been underway since an aggravated burglary occurred at a Maungatapere property on Monday night.

Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein says two offenders arrived at the property at around 8.30pm.

“One was allegedly carrying a firearm and made threats towards one of the occupants,” he says.

“He was assaulted, fortunately not seriously, and alcohol was taken from the address.”

Both offenders fled when another person arrived at the address and disturbed them.

Detective Sergeant Serfontein says investigators had obtained information about a vehicle of interest in the case and were following lines of enquiry.

“This vehicle was sighted in the west Auckland area, with our colleagues in Waitematā responding quickly.

“An armed traffic stop was carried out near Te Atatū with the driver taken into custody without incident.”

A 28-year-old Tikipunga man has since been charged with committing burglary with a weapon, presenting a firearm at a person and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is expected in the Waitākere District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Serfontein says: “It’s pleasing we’ve made an arrest in this case, and enquiries are continuing to locate the second offender involved in Monday night’s incident.

“As our enquiries continue, we cannot rule out further arrests or charges in our investigation.”

