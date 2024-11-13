Rainbow Run To Kick Start Summerdaze 2024

The Night ‘n Day Rainbow Runs in Wānaka and Frankton, on 22 and 23 November respectively, will officially launch this year’s Summerdaze programme.

Summerdaze is a series of events of fun events organised or supported by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) in the summer months that aims to bring the community together. The 2024/25 edition will see the return of the Rainbow Run, the Picnic in the Park series and the signature Teddy Bears Picnics with Stride, Ride and Slide.

QLDC Community Partnerships Advisor - Wellbeing, Samantha Saccomanno, said Summerdaze is all about community connection and wellbeing and enjoying the beauty of our district.

“It’s the fifth year of the Summerdaze programme and we’re excited to offer a number of exciting, family-friendly community events. Check out the QLDC website for a full schedule and make sure you get along to have some fun,” she said.

The Night ‘n Day Rainbow Runs, organised by Sport Central and QLDC, will be at Eely Point, Wānaka on 22 November and Frankton Recreation Reserve on 23 November. The Rainbow Runs are a great family activity with plenty of laughter and colour to be had across a 5km course. Tickets can be purchased online through Sport Central or in person on the day.

Sport Central Community Sport Advisor Jo Knight is excited to have the events back on the calendar.

“What better way to say hello to summer than a 5km fun run or walk while being colour-bombed by five different corn starch stations! I challenge friends, family and flatmates to get together, dress up in black or white and have a blast,” she said.

“The local fire brigade will be on hand to douse participants near the start of the run to make the colours stick better, and we have volunteers and supporters joining QLDC in staffing the stations.”

Night ‘n Day Marketing Manager Monica Micek said there should be an awesome atmosphere.

“Night ‘n Day has proudly supported the Rainbow Runs for many years, and we love seeing the community come together to get active and have fun.”

Summerdaze will also feature free Picnic in the Park events and the signature Teddy Bears Picnics.

The upcoming Picnic in the Park events will feature free BBQs, a games trailer, sports activities, face painting, a library pop-up tent, and QLDC’s elected members in attendance.

The Teddy Bears Picnics will feature much of the same with a greater focus on entertainment for young children and toddlers – including the much-loved Stride, Ride and Slide events. More information on Teddy Bears Picnics will be released in January.

Anyone wanting more information about the Rainbow Runs and Summerdaze events in general, including dates and locations of activities on both sides of the Crown Range, should follow @QLDCSportRec on Facebook or visit qldc.govt.nz/summerdaze.

