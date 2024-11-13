$32 Million Investment In State Care Claims Systems – Will It Truly Meet Survivors’ Needs?

The recent $32 million investment into state care claims systems has been met with cautious optimism and considerable concern for the survivor community. While the intention to expedite and improve claims processes is welcome, many survivors and advocates are questioning whether this funding truly addresses their deeper, more urgent needs, or if it simply focuses on clearing backlogs and streamlining settlements.

A System Focused on Settlements, Not Wellbeing

For many, systems such as the Ministry of Social Development's (MSD) historic claims process for “full and final settlements” feels like an endpoint rather than the beginning of holistic support. Survivors fear that accepting compensation now could limit their future rights to pursue further legal action or engage in new redress systems. This leads to the critical question: Will survivors who accept compensation be locked out of future systems designed to better meet their needs, or is this funding another attempt to reduce government accountability?

Compensation Alone Is Not Enough

The average compensation payment of around $18,000 is staggeringly low, especially given the harrowing abuse and profound trauma many survivors endured. For those who lived through unimaginable pain, these payments do not reflect the cost of their suffering, nor do they provide the means to rebuild their lives. Survivors have consistently pointed to the need for more than just financial settlements; they need sustainable, life-affirming support systems that address the breadth of their experiences.

The Real Focus: Breaking Cycles of Abuse and Trauma

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The issue extends beyond compensation—it is about ensuring survivors are not further harmed and that generational trauma can be broken. Survivors, who often missed out on critical life experiences and necessities like stable education and health services, deserve a system that recognizes these gaps and actively works to close them. This includes providing support not only for survivors themselves but also for their families, who are often caught in the ripple effects of trauma.

The Price of Trauma: Education, Health, and Generational Impact

Statistics on the experiences of state care survivors reveal stark disparities:

Education : Survivors often report disrupted schooling, with many not completing secondary education. This has lifelong repercussions on employment prospects and financial stability.

: Survivors often report disrupted schooling, with many not completing secondary education. This has lifelong repercussions on employment prospects and financial stability. Health: Both physical and mental health outcomes are significantly poorer for those who spent time in state care, as trauma and instability take their toll on wellbeing.

Generational Trauma: The effects of state care extend beyond individuals, impacting children and grandchildren. This trauma can manifest in a cycle of poverty, reduced opportunities, and persistent mental health challenges.

Recommendations from survivors have included provisions such as health insurance, financial advisors post settlement, scholarships for education, payments towards essential health needs (e.g., drug rehabilitation), and assistance for housing and basic living requirements. These measures are not just desirable but essential for many who have lost access to fundamental opportunities like stable education and consistent healthcare due to their time in state care.

It is vital for the government to consider whether the current focus is truly survivor-centred or if it leans too heavily on administrative efficiency. Survivors are calling for a system that offers:

Leadership and Collaboration Are Key

Chief Executives and senior government leaders must take responsibility and engage directly with the agencies most involved with survivor support. More importantly, they must work with survivors themselves to reshape and improve these systems. Survivors are experts of their own experiences, and their insights are invaluable for building structures that priorities holistic wellbeing.

Government Accountability and Future Systems

Can the government assure survivors that accepting compensation will not shut the door to future opportunities for redress or legal action? Survivors and advocates argue that without clear communication and genuine safeguards, the current approach risks being another chapter in a long history of insufficient accountability.

The survivor-led apology event at Pipitea Marae was a powerful reminder that survivors’ needs extend beyond monetary redress. The community has shown remarkable strength and clarity in what they need to heal: partnership, trust, and action that supports not just individuals but their whānau and the generations to come. Real change means more than just compensating for past wrongs; it means creating a future where the systems that caused harm are reformed, and generational trauma is no longer an unaddressed legacy.

© Scoop Media

