Fatal Crash, Hunua

Police can confirm one person has died following a single vehicle crash involving a tractor in Hunua last night.

We were notified just after 11.30pm that a person had not returned home after spraying weeds at an isolated rural property on Paparimu Road.

The Police Eagle helicopter did a fly over the farm at around midnight and located a body and a tractor that appeared to have rolled down a bank.

Emergency services responded to the area and confirmed the person was deceased.

WorkSafe have been notified and the Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Police would like to express their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

