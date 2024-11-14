Further Arrests In Operation Avon, Targeting Comancheros Motorcycle Gang

Five people are before the court following further phases of Operation Leith, a sub operation of Operation Avon, the investigation into the drug supply activities of the Comancheros. Operation Leith was a joint investigation between the South Island National Organised Crime Group and the Dunedin and Invercargill Organised Crime Units, with support from numerous specialist squads, including the local Armed Offenders Squads. Four men and a woman, aged from 35 to 63 were arrested in the recent series of search warrants over the last three days. They are not members of the Comancheros, however were integral parts of their drug supply network. They are facing charges of methamphetamine supply and participating in organised criminal group offences. Police have also seized two homemade tasers and several electronic devices. This brings the total number of people arrested and charged in relation to Operation Avon and Leith to 31. Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, Acting Southern District Criminal Investigations Manager says numerous reports indicate the supply of illicit drugs into Invercargill and Dunedin has been significantly disrupted by recent Police enforcement. “Community members have approached our teams to express their praise for the recent arrests and results.” “The termination of Operation Leith is a clear message to gang members, their associates and anyone dealing drugs in Southern District that we will track you down and hold you to account for your offending. “Police will work tirelessly to target drug offending and work with our partners to reduce the harm caused by destructive drug dealing behaviour in our communities. This behaviour negatively impacts every single person in our community, it does not discriminate, and it will not be tolerated. “I would like to thank the many members of the community who report this type of offending and I encourage you to keep reporting to us via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers. “I would also like to acknowledge the excellent work of the Southern District Organised Crime Unit and the South Island National Organised Crime Group. These results are testament to their hard work and determination to make our communities safer,” Detective Inspector Reeves says.

