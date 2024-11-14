Name Release And Appeal To Public, Peachgrove Road Crash

Police can now release the names of those who died in the crash involving a train and a car on Peachgrove Road, Hamilton on Wednesday 13 November.

All three were in the car, and their names were:

- William Brown, aged 46, of Huntly.

- Shylin Huirana-Osbourne, aged 26, of Hamilton.

- Sione Nusipepa, aged 23, of Huntly.

Police extend our condolences to their whanau and loved ones.

Two others who were in the car remain in Waikato Hospital.

Police would like to thank all members of the public who responded and assisted with this tragic incident.

The full circumstances are still under investigation, and as part of our enquiries Police would like to speak with all members of the public who assisted.

In particular, Police would like to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that was stopped at the crossing barrier arm when Police arrived on the scene.

Please update us online now or call 105, using the reference number 241113/1537.

