Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release And Appeal To Public, Peachgrove Road Crash

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 3:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the names of those who died in the crash involving a train and a car on Peachgrove Road, Hamilton on Wednesday 13 November.

All three were in the car, and their names were:

- William Brown, aged 46, of Huntly.

- Shylin Huirana-Osbourne, aged 26, of Hamilton.

- Sione Nusipepa, aged 23, of Huntly.

Police extend our condolences to their whanau and loved ones.

Two others who were in the car remain in Waikato Hospital.

Police would like to thank all members of the public who responded and assisted with this tragic incident.

The full circumstances are still under investigation, and as part of our enquiries Police would like to speak with all members of the public who assisted.

In particular, Police would like to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that was stopped at the crossing barrier arm when Police arrived on the scene.

Please update us online now or call 105, using the reference number 241113/1537.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 