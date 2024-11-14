Ngāti Ranginui Launch Uenukurangi Symposium: Vision Ranginui - A Pathway To Collective Aspiration And Unity

(Photo/Supplied)

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Ranginui Fisheries Trust are proud to announce the Uenukurangi Symposium: Vision Ranginui, a gathering of profound importance that calls upon our whānau, hapū, and iwi to come together to articulate a shared vision for the future. Taking place from November 14th to 16th, 2024, at Mercury Baypark Arena in Mt Maunganui, this symposium represents a significant opportunity to shape our path forward in a spirit of unity and collective strength.

The Uenukurangi Symposium provides a space where our people can kōrero (speak), share whakaaro (thoughts and reflections), and deepen the connections that bind us to one another and to the legacy of our tūpuna (ancestors). Through meaningful dialogue and collective deliberation, we will explore both the challenges and opportunities before us, forging pathways that reflect the depth of our tikanga and the hopes of our people.

"This gathering is more than just an event; it is a deliberate and vital step toward reaffirming our commitment to one another, to our whenua, and to our collective future," said Charlie Rahiri, Chairperson of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Ranginui Fisheries Trust. "By coming together, we ensure that every voice is heard, every story is valued, and every aspiration is acknowledged. It is through this unity that we find our strength."

Over the three-day symposium, participants will engage in workshops, discussions, and panels that span a range of crucial topics, including governance, data sovereignty, economic growth, and iwi development. Each session will serve as a platform for the voices and wisdom of our people, guiding us to develop a vision that honors our history and paves the way for a future grounded in the principles of manaakitanga, whanaungatanga, and kaitiakitanga.

"We carry the weight of our tūpuna’s dreams and the responsibilities of ensuring the well-being of generations yet to come," Rahiri continued. "This symposium is about holding true to that responsibility and weaving our collective voices into a vision that uplifts and sustains Ngāti Ranginui."

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui warmly invites all whānau to join us for this transformative occasion. Together, we can ensure that our aspirations are realized, our mana upheld, and our future secured.

"In a timely context, this gathering aligns with the ongoing national conversation on the Treaty Principles Bill, providing a moment to reaffirm our commitments and advocate for the recognition and strengthening of Treaty principles that form the cornerstone of our identity, mana, and collective future," says Rahiri.

For more information and to register for the symposium, visit https://ranginui.co.nz/uenukurangi-vision-ranginui-symposium-2024/

