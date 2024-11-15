Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Back To Court For Alleged Shoplifters

Friday, 15 November 2024, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two women will face fresh charges after being stopped going on a further shoplifting spree in Pukekohe.

A third woman is also being sought by Police over the offending this week.

Senior Sergeant Mary Jane Riddle, of Counties Manukau South Police, says the three women were in Pukekohe appearing in court on other shoplifting offences on Tuesday.

“After leaving the court, the trio are alleged to have stolen the numberplates off a vehicle that was parked directly outside.

“They then travelled to several shops in Pukekohe, where they are alleged to have stolen hundreds of dollars’ worth of items.”

Police units were actively searching for the alleged offenders and officers came across a vehicle carrying the stolen licence plates.

Senior Sergeant Riddle says Police located two women inside an automotive store and were quickly arrested without incident.

“The women had been prevented from stealing about $1,800 worth of items from this store.

“We’d like to thank those people at the affected stores in Pukekohe who reported the offending to Police so quickly, allowing us to make the arrests,” she says.

“We were also able to locate and recover several stolen items inside their vehicle.”

A 29-year-old woman will be back in the Pukekohe District Court facing two new shoplifting charges.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old woman is set to appear in the same court on 4 December facing four new shoplifting charges.

“Offending like this is a blight in our community and we’re very happy to have these two alleged offenders being held to account for their actions,” Senior Sergeant Riddle says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 