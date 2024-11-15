Be Wary Of Fake Raffle Tickets

Police are warning Aucklanders to be on the lookout for fake raffle ticket sellers, who are falsely claiming to represent local sports clubs.

There have been a handful of these incidents reported in Howick and Pukekohe this month.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says the offenders are approaching people on the street and entering businesses. “The offenders claim to be from local rugby or rugby league clubs, but the raffles they are selling tickets for have already been drawn or are completely fake.

“We have also had a report of an offender entering businesses in the Cockle Bay area selling discounted fuel cards that are expired, and petrol stations won’t accept.”

Inspector Cook says Police urge the community to be vigilant if they are approached about a fundraiser in these circumstances.

“We know our communities get in behind their local sports clubs, so it’s pretty disappointing to see this being exploited,” he says.

“While it’s still only a small number of reports, we need the community to be wary of this scam.”

If you have been approached by someone selling what you believe to be fake raffle tickets or expired fuel cards, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241113/2281.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

