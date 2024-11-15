Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Votes To Build New Eight Court Stadium, Retain And Strengthen Current Events Centre

Friday, 15 November 2024, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District council has today awarded local company Thompsons Engineering and Construction the job of designing and building a new eight court indoor sports stadium at Aorangi Park.

At today’s extraordinary council meeting, it also voted to explore options retain the current Aorangi Events Centre (commonly known as the Southern Trust Events Centre or STEC) and undertake earthquake strengthening where required.

Detailed design work will now be undertaken on the concept, with the aim of earthworks beginning in 2025.

Mayor Nigel Bowen, who used his casting vote to move the project to the next stage, said that in the current economic climate he felt it was important for the local economy to get on with this project.

“There’s been years of consultation and work undertaken on this project when it was first mooted in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

“As the tender was in scope and in budget, and we’ve had clear support from the public and stakeholders through multiple consultations, I thought that now was the time just get on with the project.

“It’s a great outcome that we’ve been able to award this major construction contract to a local company and we’ll be able to deliver a great new facility for the thousands that use it each year.

“I also felt that it was important to explore ways in which we could continue to use the existing stadium, which as a multipurpose arena is one of the few large events spaces in the district.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“By retaining and strengthening the existing events centre, we will be able to attract large events that bring significant economic benefits to the district, while still offering significant capacity for sports use in the new stadium.

“While there may have been some disagreement around the table around the details of it, I think as a Council we’re united in wanting to deliver an excellent facility for the community.”

The motion to accept the tender was 4-4 with Mayor Nigel Bowen, Deputy Mayor Scott Shannon and Cllrs Burt and Jackson voting for, and Cllrs Booth, Oliver, Piddington and Pye voting against. The motion passed on the Mayor’s casting vote.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 