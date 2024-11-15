Council Votes To Build New Eight Court Stadium, Retain And Strengthen Current Events Centre

Timaru District council has today awarded local company Thompsons Engineering and Construction the job of designing and building a new eight court indoor sports stadium at Aorangi Park.

At today’s extraordinary council meeting, it also voted to explore options retain the current Aorangi Events Centre (commonly known as the Southern Trust Events Centre or STEC) and undertake earthquake strengthening where required.

Detailed design work will now be undertaken on the concept, with the aim of earthworks beginning in 2025.

Mayor Nigel Bowen, who used his casting vote to move the project to the next stage, said that in the current economic climate he felt it was important for the local economy to get on with this project. “There’s been years of consultation and work undertaken on this project when it was first mooted in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

“As the tender was in scope and in budget, and we’ve had clear support from the public and stakeholders through multiple consultations, I thought that now was the time just get on with the project.

“It’s a great outcome that we’ve been able to award this major construction contract to a local company and we’ll be able to deliver a great new facility for the thousands that use it each year.

“I also felt that it was important to explore ways in which we could continue to use the existing stadium, which as a multipurpose arena is one of the few large events spaces in the district.

“By retaining and strengthening the existing events centre, we will be able to attract large events that bring significant economic benefits to the district, while still offering significant capacity for sports use in the new stadium.

“While there may have been some disagreement around the table around the details of it, I think as a Council we’re united in wanting to deliver an excellent facility for the community.”

The motion to accept the tender was 4-4 with Mayor Nigel Bowen, Deputy Mayor Scott Shannon and Cllrs Burt and Jackson voting for, and Cllrs Booth, Oliver, Piddington and Pye voting against. The motion passed on the Mayor’s casting vote.

