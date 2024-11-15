David Letele Announced As Community Ambassador For Middlemore Foundation’s Kidz First Christmas

Dave Letele knows firsthand the pressures South Auckland families face with the continuing cost of living crisis, and especially for the community’s 10,000 whānau caring for children with complex health needs. That’s why he’s joined Middlemore Foundation as the Community Ambassador for Kidz First Christmas, bringing joy and vital support to these families, not only at Christmas, but all year round.

"Christmas is a huge day for kids, and we want to make sure none of them miss out—not just on Christmas Day but throughout the year," says Letele. "If you can help, let’s do this together."

The campaign aims to raise $80,000 to create a memorable Christmas for Kidz First patients and provide essential items throughout the year for families caring for children with complex needs.

Among those supported by Kidz First are Jireh and Prayer, siblings facing unique physical and developmental challenges. With dedicated support, Jireh is learning to walk and communicate with joy, while Prayer receives the specialised care he needs. Their journey reflects the essential, year-round assistance Kidz First provides, helping whānau navigate the demands of daily care.

Jireh, Prayer and their family are regular visitors to the very special Kidz First Christmas Party, where they get to the be the stars of their very own party, while their parents shop for brand new, generously donated toys to take home for all their children. For their parents, these parties are a precious opportunity to see their children carefree and happy, surrounded by a supportive community. It’s a day where they don’t have to worry about their boys’ health challenges and can focus on creating joyful memories together.

Margi Mellsop, CEO of Middlemore Foundation, highlights the profound impact of Kidz First’s support for local whānau. “The parents share so many stories of gratitude for the Kidz First team, who always go above and beyond in caring for these children," she shares. “The impact of Kidz First goes beyond medical care. It brings hope and community to families facing difficult times.”

“Life’s already hard for South Auckland families, and the extra challenges of caring for children with lifelong health conditions can feel overwhelming,” says Letele. "We want to ease that burden, showing these children and their whānau they’re not alone, especially during Christmas.”

Supporting Kidz First Christmas

To support the Kidz First Christmas campaign, people can donate by putting a virtual decoration on the special Christmas tree on the website . These decorations can purchase a toy, Home Safe Kits or mobility aids

Groups of workmates, classmates, or friends and whānau can fill up boxes with new toys to donate to Kidz First or buy a Kidz First patient a Christmas gift from their Wishlist, found here. Any deliveries need to be with the Middlemore Foundation by 16 December 2024.

Donate now at kidzfirstchristmas.org.nz

