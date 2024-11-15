Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Transport During Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti: Plan Ahead, Diversions, And Additional Capacity

Friday, 15 November 2024, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Public transport capacity will increase as te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti arrives at Parliament on Tuesday 19 November.

Greater Wellington is working closely with NZ Police, the Wellington City Council (WCC), and mana whenua partners to plan for potential impacts on the transport network, with added capacity on rail and bus, and diversions in place for bus routes.

Regional council chair Daran Ponter says all Metlink rail lines will be open during the day to ensure the safe movement of the hīkoi, and commuters and students can still get to and from work and school.

“Our role is to optimise public transport so the hīkoi can pass in-and-out of the city with minimal disruption, and scheduled services run as planned,” Cr Ponter says.

“Metlink buses will divert around the hīkoi to temporary stops in Wellington city centre – bus passengers should expect delays.

“Plan ahead, allow extra time for travel, and be prepared with a plan B in case delays make it difficult to leave the city in time for school pick-ups and evening plans.”

Railway stations at Porirua, Petone and Waikanae are expected to be the main boarding points for the hīkoi - expect them to be busier than usual. Traffic management will be in place as people march along the Golden Mile from Waitangi Park to Parliament.

“We’re grateful to KiwiRail for pausing rail maintenance work so the Hutt Valley Line can remain open during the day on 19 November. Extra carriages will be added to all rail services between 9am and 3pm on 19 November to encourage hīkoi participants not to bring their cars into the city,” Cr Ponter says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The bus interchange opposite Parliament will close as the hīkoi moves down the Golden Mile. Temporary bus stops will be set up on Stout Street for north bound passengers, and on Featherston Street for buses heading south.”

“We’re grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding. Greater Wellington respects the right to assemble and expects the hīkoi to be peaceful and lawful.”

Passengers are advised to keep a close eye on the Metlink website and app and follow the advice of NZ Police.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 