Public Transport During Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti: Plan Ahead, Diversions, And Additional Capacity

Public transport capacity will increase as te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti arrives at Parliament on Tuesday 19 November.

Greater Wellington is working closely with NZ Police, the Wellington City Council (WCC), and mana whenua partners to plan for potential impacts on the transport network, with added capacity on rail and bus, and diversions in place for bus routes.

Regional council chair Daran Ponter says all Metlink rail lines will be open during the day to ensure the safe movement of the hīkoi, and commuters and students can still get to and from work and school.

“Our role is to optimise public transport so the hīkoi can pass in-and-out of the city with minimal disruption, and scheduled services run as planned,” Cr Ponter says.

“Metlink buses will divert around the hīkoi to temporary stops in Wellington city centre – bus passengers should expect delays.

“Plan ahead, allow extra time for travel, and be prepared with a plan B in case delays make it difficult to leave the city in time for school pick-ups and evening plans.”

Railway stations at Porirua, Petone and Waikanae are expected to be the main boarding points for the hīkoi - expect them to be busier than usual. Traffic management will be in place as people march along the Golden Mile from Waitangi Park to Parliament.

“We’re grateful to KiwiRail for pausing rail maintenance work so the Hutt Valley Line can remain open during the day on 19 November. Extra carriages will be added to all rail services between 9am and 3pm on 19 November to encourage hīkoi participants not to bring their cars into the city,” Cr Ponter says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The bus interchange opposite Parliament will close as the hīkoi moves down the Golden Mile. Temporary bus stops will be set up on Stout Street for north bound passengers, and on Featherston Street for buses heading south.”

“We’re grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding. Greater Wellington respects the right to assemble and expects the hīkoi to be peaceful and lawful.”

Passengers are advised to keep a close eye on the Metlink website and app and follow the advice of NZ Police.

© Scoop Media

