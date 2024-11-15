Police Update #11: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Police say there have been no significant issues as the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti reached Hastings this afternoon, where demonstrators will stay overnight.

Around 300-400 people left Rotorua after a march of approximately 10,000 people down Fenton Street.

The group travelled through Taupō and along State Highway 5, where they met with a second hīkoi travelling down from Gisborne.

Both groups were to be welcomed with a pōwhiri at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Ngati Kahungunu ki Heretaunga.

Tomorrow from around 10am, the hīkoi is expected to march through Hastings from the Clock Tower, before making its way to Palmerston North.

Police continue to remind people as the hīkoi heads towards Wellington to expect delays and congestion on our roads.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

