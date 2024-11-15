Calls To Expand Local Democracy Reporting – LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) wants the local democracy reporting programme to be expanded to all communities.

It comes as NZME released a proposal to close 14 North Island–based community papers before Christmas. These newspapers collectively serve over 850,000 people across 14 councils.

LGNZ President Sam Broughton says this move will deprive many rural and provincial councils of a much-needed voice to their ratepayers.

“Community newspapers have long played a key role in councils sharing what’s happening locally – from roading, parks and emergency management to big decisions about the future of their region.

“We are concerned that a move like this could have a negative impact on turnout in next year’s local elections. We must take action to mitigate the devastating impact on some of our most remote communities.

“We suggest government considers an expansion of the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) programme which is a public-interest news service designed to fill gaps in reporting, mostly in regional New Zealand,” says Sam Broughton.

“The axing of the 14 newspapers would mean that communities like Hawke’s Bay are left with a single subscription-only news outlet, that’s focused more on urban areas,” says LGNZ’s Rural Chair and Central Hawkes Bay Mayor Alex Walker.

“These newspapers are also an effective two-way communication tool between council and the people they serve; particularly our older or more remote population who do not always have access to electronic media.

“The impact of the closure will be a key topic of conversation at next week’s LGNZ meeting, which brings together Mayors and CEs from more than 45 rural and provincial councils around the country,” says Alex Walker.

“Community news is especially useful prior to local body elections, because it provides candidates with a platform to tell the voters about themselves,” says LGNZ’s Provincial Chair and New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom.

“We already know that a lack of awareness about candidates, their polices and the role of council in general are all contributors to low voter turnout in local elections. That’s why it’s highlighted as one of the five key issues in a recent Electoral Reform issues paper released by LGNZ.

“The closure of more community papers has the potential to compound these issues further.”

Newspapers facing closures, broken down by council

Te Awamutu Courier – Te Awamutu District Council

Hauraki-Coromandel Post – Hauraki District Council & Thames-Coromandel District Council

Katikati Advertiser – Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Te Puke Times – Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Taupō & Tūrangi Herald – Taupo District Council

Napier Courier – Napier City Council

Hastings Leader – Hastings District Council

Hawke’s Bay’s CHB Mail - Hawke’s Bay’s District Council

Stratford Press – Stratford District Council

Tararua’s Bush Telegraph – Tararua District Council

Whanganui Midweek – Whanganui District Council

Manawatū Guardian - Manawatū District Council

Horowhenua Chronicle – Horowhenua District Council

Kāpiti News – Kapiti Coast District Council

More about the LDR programme - RNZ : Local Democracy Reporting: https://www.rnz.co.nz/ldr

