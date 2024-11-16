Road Blocked By Slip, State Highway 30, Lake Rotoma - Bay Of Plenty

Gordon Campbell: Gordon Campbell On The Folly Of Making Apologies In A Social Vacuum.

Day One of the Treaty Principles Bill...and everyone got what they wanted, and did what they liked. Heated words were exchanged. We’re now faced with six more months of “debate” about our founding document. as the the Treaty Principles Bill hits the house. And, maybe I blinked, but there didn’t seem to be any public debate about why the circa 200,000 victims of state “care” were treated in the way they were. Yet we need that understanding to ensure that modern governments do not make similar mistakes. Devoid of context, the apology rang hollow, in ways beyond the issues around compensation.