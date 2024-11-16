Road Blocked By Slip, State Highway 30, Lake Rotoma - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 16 November 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 30 is blocked by a large slip near Lake
Rotoma, reported shortly after 11am today.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route
while the slip is cleared, which is likely to take some
time.
