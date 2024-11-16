Wellingtonians Asked To Plan Ahead – Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Wellington District Police are advising Wellingtonians to be prepared for significant disruption between Sunday 17 November and Tuesday 19 November, as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti arrives in the region.

On Sunday afternoon, hīkoi participants are expected to begin arriving in Porirua, where they will be welcomed with a pōwhiri at Takapūwāhia Marae, where they will stay the night.

We anticipate heavier than usual traffic and some disruption as participants arrive.

There may also be additional volumes of traffic in Porirua on Monday as participants prepare for their hīkoi to Wellington City the following day.

In the Wairarapa, residents and motorists can expect disruption on Monday as a local group gathers to hīkoi through Masterton, Carterton and Greytown throughout the day, beginning at 9am and travelling south.

This group is expected to travel to Wellington City on Tuesday to join the main hīkoi from Waitangi Park, Te Aro.

On Tuesday morning, Hīkoi mō te Tiriti is expected to move in convoy from Takapūwāhia Marae to Waitangi Park, Te Aro, before proceeding to Parliament grounds from 9am, along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay).

Hutt Valley residents may also experience higher than normal traffic volumes early Tuesday morning, as well as some disruption along SH2 between Lower Hutt and Wellington City.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell says anyone living or working in the city should plan accordingly.

“Police have been working closely with iwi and Hīkoi organisers, and our engagement has been positive.

“The event as it has moved down the country has been conducted peacefully, and we have every reason to believe this will continue.

“In saying that, disruption is expected through the city centre as the hīkoi makes its way from Waitangi Park to Parliament.

“We’ve planned ahead with NZTA, Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, local schools, retailers and other stakeholders to mitigate this as best possible, but Wellingtonians should be prepared for Tuesday to look a little different.”

A traffic management plan is in place around Lambton Quay, the Wellington Station bus hub and Parliament grounds.

Parking is expected to be extremely difficult to come by, particularly around this area.

The Wellington Station bus hub will be closed, with buses diverted to nearby locations. Extra carriages will be added on trains between 9am and 3pm.

NZTA will publish information about any disruption on the highway network in Wellington as it happens, using its Journey Planner [1] web tool and Wellington regional social media pages.

Superintendent Parnell says Police are asking Wellingtonians to exercise patience, particularly on busy roads.

“We ask you to allow more time than normal to get where you are going. Plan ahead by looking at how road closures and public transport changes might affect you, and expect that there will be delays at some point throughout the day.”

More specific information can be found on the Wellington City Council [2], Porirua City Council [3], Metlink [4]and NZTA [5] websites.

