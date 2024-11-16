Crash - SH6 / Gibbston Valley Highway, Queenstown - Southern

Motorists are advised of delays near Queenstown after a two-car crash on State Highway 6 / the Gibbston Valley Highway.

It happened around midday, near the Kawarau River bungy bridge.

One person is said to have serious injuries, while another has minor to moderate injuries.

The highway is closed while emergency services work at the scene.

With increased traffic in town for the marathon, motorists are advised to expect delays and remain patient.

