Police Update #12: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Police continue to report no significant issues as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti reaches Palmerston North, where participants will stay overnight.

This morning, approximately 9000 people marched through Hastings, before the main hīkoi headed south down State Highway 2 through Waipawa, Waipukurau, and Dannevirke.

Tomorrow [Sunday], it is expected the hīkoi will gather at Te Marae o Hine, before marching through Palmerston North.

The hīkoi will then head south, stopping to gather in Levin, before continuing on to Porirua, where participants are expected to remain until Tuesday morning before marching into Wellington.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

