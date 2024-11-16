Slip Cleared, SH 30, Lake Rotoma - Bay Of Plenty
State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoma is now cleared and the road is open, following a large slip earlier today.
Motorists are thanked for their patience.
Day One of the Treaty Principles Bill...and everyone got what they wanted, and did what they liked. Heated words were exchanged. We’re now faced with six more months of “debate” about our founding document. as the the Treaty Principles Bill hits the house. And, maybe I blinked, but there didn’t seem to be any public debate about why the circa 200,000 victims of state “care” were treated in the way they were. Yet we need that understanding to ensure that modern governments do not make similar mistakes. Devoid of context, the apology rang hollow, in ways beyond the issues around compensation.
This agreement removes tariffs on key exports including 45 wood and wool products — two sectors that are vital to achieving our goal of doubling New Zealand’s exports by value in ten years, Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says.
Modernisation of New Zealand’s conservation system is overdue, but Forest & Bird calls on the National-led coalition government to ensure that its focus is on improving conservation and protecting biodiversity.
MetService meteorologist Dom Barry says that this moist and muggy weather we have been having, and will continue to have for at least the rest of today, is due to a mature low pressure system in the Tasman Sea, which we call a 'Tasman Sea Special'.
More than 40 KCs have written to the prime minister and attorney-general outlining their 'grave concerns' about the substance of the Treaty Principles Bill and its wider implications for the country's constitutional arrangements.
The lack of transparency has only fueled community frustration, especially among small business owners in the Marine Precinct, who are now left uncertain about their future access to the site.