Search Launched For Man, Ahimate Park, Manawatū

A search has been launched this afternoon after a man went into the Manawatū River and has failed to resurface.

Emergency services were called about 1.35pm with a report that a man walking his dog at Ahimate Park had fallen into the river.

When he failed to reappear, his walking companion alerted emergency services.

A search was immediately commenced, involving Police Search and Rescue staff, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter, and numerous other volunteers.

Sadly, at this stage, the man has not been located.

Searching will continue this evening until dark.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified.

