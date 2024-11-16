Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search Launched For Man, Ahimate Park, Manawatū

Saturday, 16 November 2024, 7:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A search has been launched this afternoon after a man went into the Manawatū River and has failed to resurface.

Emergency services were called about 1.35pm with a report that a man walking his dog at Ahimate Park had fallen into the river.

When he failed to reappear, his walking companion alerted emergency services.

A search was immediately commenced, involving Police Search and Rescue staff, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter, and numerous other volunteers.

Sadly, at this stage, the man has not been located.

Searching will continue this evening until dark.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 