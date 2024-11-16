Serious Crash, Hutt Road - Wellington

Emergency services are currently attending a serious two-vehicle crash on Hutt Road, southbound, between Petone and Ngauranga.

Police were called about 4.20pm.

Indications are there have been serious injuries.

Traffic management is in place.

Police advise motorists to expect significant delays; please avoid the area if possible.

