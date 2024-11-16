Serious Crash, Hutt Road - Wellington
Saturday, 16 November 2024, 7:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a serious
two-vehicle crash on Hutt Road, southbound, between Petone
and Ngauranga.
Police were called about
4.20pm.
Indications are there have been serious
injuries.
Traffic management is in place.
Police
advise motorists to expect significant delays; please avoid
the area if
possible.
