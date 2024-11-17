Update: Search For Missing Man, Ahimate Park, Manawatū
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 9:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Search and rescue personnel have continued to look for
the man missing in the Manawatū River today.
Members
of the Police National Dive Squad are now on scene,
assessing conditions and making preliminary
enquiries.
Searching began this morning and will
continue until dark.
The search will recommence
tomorrow
morning.
