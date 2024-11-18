Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On Council’s Annual Plan From Today

Monday, 18 November 2024, 9:53 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Got a great idea for the future of Marlborough? Marlborough District Council wants to hear your ideas and feedback as part of its annual plan public engagement starting today.

Simply go online on your smart phone or a computer at https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay and tell us about your big idea or worthwhile project. The engagement closes on 20 January 2025.

The engagement process uses user-friendly software to help people submit their idea. You can also vote on what you think about other people’s ideas. Your ideas on how we achieve our community outcomes will be analysed and presented to the Council’s budget meeting in April 2025.

Council has improved the way it undertakes annual planning in an effort to get early community input in a simple way, particularly feedback and ideas on the services and projects proposed in next year’s Annual Plan, which covers the period 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.

The next full public consultation will be for the Long Term Plan 2027-37, with a public engagement process expected to begin in November 2026. Council will continue to consult the community on other proposed projects and service changes, such as the Water Services Delivery Plan.

Anyone wanting help to provide their ideas online is welcome to call Council’s Customer Service Centre; Ph. (03) 520 7400 or email ltp@marlborough.govt.nz

Sign up for annual and long term plan updates at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/long-term-and-annual-plans-policies-and-reports/annual-long-term-plan-notifications

