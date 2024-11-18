Alcohol And Rivers A Deadly Mix – Coroner Backs Safety Advice

The coroner has endorsed safety recommendations made by Water Safety New Zealand following the tragic death of an 18-year-old Taranaki man in November 2021.

According to the coroner’s findings, released on 18 November 2024, Jordan Adams drowned at Waiwhakaiho River on the evening of Saturday 13 November 2021.

Water Safety Chief Executive Daniel Gerrard says an average of 31 people drown every year in rivers and inland waterways. The death of Jordy Adams sends a powerful message on the dangers of New Zealand’s rivers.

“Jordy’s whānau, friends, and workmates and everyone who knew him, lost this young man from their lives too soon through a deadly mix of decision-making and alcohol use.

“We share our sincere condolences to everyone who knew Jordy and welcome the coroner’s recommendations. Alcohol and rivers just do not mix – New Zealanders need to understand that making the wrong decision around water can cost you your life.”

Coroner Wrigley’s report details dangerous river conditions contributed to Jordan’s death. Intoxication by alcohol also contributed to his death, as it adversely affected his ability to cope underwater as well as affected his decision-making.

Water Safety New Zealand says use of alcohol around any aquatic environment is dangerous. Combining alcohol around rivers is a deadly mix.

“Rivers are where we lose the most New Zealanders to drowning every year,” says Daniel Gerrard. “Knowing how to read river conditions and identify hazards such as strong currents, sudden drops, and submerged obstacles is critical to keeping safe.”

About Water Safety New Zealand

Water Safety New Zealand is the lead agency for drowning prevention in New Zealand. Through data, education, and advocacy, we are dedicated to making New Zealand’s waterways safer for everyone. Visit www.watersafetynz.org for more information.

About Water Skills for Life™

Water Skills for Life™ – River along with its sister programme Water Skills for Life™ – Beach are extensions of the long-standing Water Skills for Life™ pool-based programme. Water Skills for Life™ Prioritises water survival: Giving children age 5-13 the skills and knowledge they need to assess risk and make smarter decisions around water.

Developed by Water Safety New Zealand, Water Skills for Life™ provides freely available resources aimed at enhancing the quality and focus of aquatic programmes. The programme emphasises age-appropriate skills relevant to environments where drownings most commonly occur, such as beaches, rivers, and lakes. Water Skills for Life™ has been delivered throughout New Zealand by experienced schoolteachers and swim school instructors for over a decade, through the support of ACC and local funding partners.

Risk & Hazard Assessment Services

Water Safety New Zealand also provide risk & hazard assessment services for local and regional councils, aimed at improving safety on rivers, lakes, and other inland waterways across the country. As the kaitiaki of the DrownBase™ knowledge hub, which includes data from coronial information, police reports, Ministry of Health’s non-fatal injury data, ACC’s water-related injury, search and rescue incident and digital “exposure” data, Water Safety New Zealand is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive hazard and risk assessments for local communities.

