Three In Custody Following Security Guard Stabbing

Three youths have been taken into custody following an assault on a security guard at a New Lynn supermarket last night.

At about 6.30pm, Police were called following a report of three youths taking items from a supermarket on Totara Avenue.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says a female security guard confronted one of the offenders, who then assaulted her with what is believed to be a knife.

“The injury has penetrated the security guard’s vest and into her torso.

“She was transported to hospital and thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries, however this would have been an extremely frightening incident for the victim and we are providing her with support.

“The violent behaviour on display last night was totally unacceptable, directed toward someone who was just doing their job.”

This morning, Police identified and located three people, aged 13 and 14, believed to be responsible.

Charges are now being considered and enquiries remain ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

