Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three In Custody Following Security Guard Stabbing

Monday, 18 November 2024, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three youths have been taken into custody following an assault on a security guard at a New Lynn supermarket last night.

At about 6.30pm, Police were called following a report of three youths taking items from a supermarket on Totara Avenue.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says a female security guard confronted one of the offenders, who then assaulted her with what is believed to be a knife.

“The injury has penetrated the security guard’s vest and into her torso.

“She was transported to hospital and thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries, however this would have been an extremely frightening incident for the victim and we are providing her with support.

“The violent behaviour on display last night was totally unacceptable, directed toward someone who was just doing their job.”

This morning, Police identified and located three people, aged 13 and 14, believed to be responsible.

Charges are now being considered and enquiries remain ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 