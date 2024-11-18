The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response 18 November 2024
- The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has engaged the services of New Zealand salvage companies Pacific 7 Limited and Bay Underwater Services NZ Ltd to undertake the removal, recovery and safe disposal of the fuel and other pollutants currently on board HMNZS Manawanui.
- The NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, the response to the grounding and sinking of Manawanui, Commodore Andrew Brown, said he was delighted to see progress made in this complex and technical phase of fuel removal.
- “The companies are underway with mobilising the equipment and personnel they will need in Samoa to remove the fuel from the ship,” Commodore Brown said.
- “We are expecting the fuel removal itself to begin in December. However, we are mindful of external influences which may impact timing,” he said.
- “The weather plays an important, but unpredictable, part in this operation. It is important to emphasize that the NZDF’s intent is to get the fuel and other pollutants off the vessel as soon as we can.”
- Mitigation of any potential environmental impacts through on-going monitoring and surveillance of the ship and site continue on a daily basis. The main fuel tanks on Manawanui remain intact.