Nelson, New Zealand – Historians and local residents are preparing to voice strong opposition to the planned removal of historic granodiorite kerbstones as part of the $78 million upgrade of Bridge Street, a key infrastructure project backed by $36.4 million from the Government's Infrastructure Acceleration Fund and $31.6 million from Nelson City Council.

The granodiorite kerbstones, laid between 1864 and 1875, are a rare and unique feature of Nelson's heritage. Sourced from ancient granodiorite rock, formed over 140 million years ago, they serve as a living connection to the city’s early infrastructure. Nelson, founded in 1841 and granted city status by British Royal Charter in 1858, is home to this irreplaceable piece of history, and the kerbstones are a source of local pride.

Alastair Cotterill, a well-known local sports figure and passionate advocate for Nelson’s history, has condemned the proposal as “short-sighted.” He argues that removing the kerbstones would erase a vital link to the city’s past, stating, “These stones are not just functional; they are a living part of our history. To my knowledge, Bridge Street is the only place left with these unique granodiorite kerbstones. To remove them would be a tragic loss.”

Nelson City Council confirmed on October 25, 2024, that the granodiorite kerbstones will be removed as part of the Bridge Street upgrades, which include levelling the street. This decision has sparked concerns about the city’s commitment to heritage preservation in the face of urban development.

The $78 million upgrade of Bridge Street has prompted questions about the balance between modernisation and history of Bridge Street, locals need to question whether progress must come at the expense of irreplaceable historical feature.

“We must find a solution that allows modern life to coexist with our rich historical legacy. These unique granodiorite kerbstones are irreplaceable; removing them would strip Bridge Street of its character and history.” Cotterill urges Nelson City Council to reconsider the plans and consult with experts to explore options for preserving the kerbstones.

Nelson City Council need to reconsider the plans and engage with experts to explore ways to preserve the granodiorite kerbstones and not be removed.

"Nelson is a city that values its past as much as its future, in my opinion" Cotterill concluded. "The question we must ask is: do we want progress at any cost? Or can we find a way to honour both our heritage and our vision for clean Nelson city which takes in Bridge Street and other streets in Nelson City?"

About Nelson’s Granodiorite Kerbstones

The granodiorite kerbstones of Bridge Street are believed to have been laid 1864-75, sourced from rare geological formations that are over 140 million years old. This rock is prized for its durability and unique appearance, making the kerbstones an important historical and geological artifact. Their preservation is seen by many as a vital link to the city's early infrastructure and a symbol of Nelson's respect for its heritage.

The $78 million Bridge Street upgrade, designed to modernise infrastructure and enhance urban amenities, is facing criticism for its potential impact on historical elements.

Heritage conservationists are urging city planners to adopt a more consultative approach, engaging with Archaeological experts to find alternatives that would protect the kerbstones in Bridge Street.

This situation has sparked a broader debate about the value of preserving historical artifacts in the face of urban development, with many Nelson residents expressing a desire to see their city's history integrated into its future growth.

Enclosed Information About Heritage New Zealand and Archaeological Authorities to Inform You. For further information: https://www.heritage.org.nz/archaeology/archaeological-authorities

