A Shared Journey For Treaty Justice: Diverse Communities Stand With Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Wellington, New Zealand – As the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti (March for the Treaty) prepares to arrive in Wellington on November 19th, a powerful message of unity is emerging from across Aotearoa's diverse communities. Muslims, Pasifika, Asian, and other minority groups are joining the call for Treaty justice, demonstrating their solidarity with Māori in opposing the Treaty Principles Bill proposed by ACT Party leader David Seymour.

The Hīkoi, expected to draw thousands of participants, underscores the deep concern among diverse communities about the bill's potential to undermine the Treaty of Waitangi and its principles of partnership, protection, and participation.

A Shared Commitment to Fairness:

While the Treaty is often seen as a document defining the relationship between the Crown and Māori, its principles of fairness, equality, and respect for indigenous rights resonate deeply with many minority groups who have also experienced oppression and marginalization. The Hīkoi represents a powerful symbol of solidarity, demonstrating that the fight for Treaty justice is a shared struggle for a more just and equitable society for all New Zealanders.

Beyond Biculturalism: A Vision for Inclusive Aotearoa:

The Hīkoi challenges the notion that Te Tiriti is solely a bicultural matter between Māori and the Crown. It highlights the Treaty's relevance to the broader multicultural fabric of Aotearoa, showcasing the shared values and concerns of diverse communities. The Treaty's principles are essential for building a truly inclusive and equitable society where all voices are heard and respected.

A Call for Meaningful Dialogue:

The Hīkoi mō te Tiriti is not just a protest; it is a call for action. It urges the government to reconsider the Treaty Principles Bill and engage in meaningful consultation with diverse communities to ensure that the Treaty's principles are upheld and respected. The Hīkoi also serves as a reminder that the Treaty is not a relic of the past but a living document that continues to shape the future of Aotearoa.

Aotearoa for All:

The Hīkoi mō te Tiriti demonstrates the power of collective action and the importance of solidarity in achieving a more just and equitable society for all New Zealanders. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our diverse communities and their commitment to upholding the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

About Author: Tahir Nawaz:

Tahir Nawaz is a senior analyst of Muslim affairs and President of the Deen Welfare Trust based in Wellington. He has been actively involved in community service as the President of the International Muslim Associations of New Zealand. Tahir is also an adjunct research fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and is actively involved in the interfaith communities, currently a member of the Wellington Abrahamic Council of New Zealand

