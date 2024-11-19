Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Arrest Man In Relation To Woolston Fires

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have arrested a man in relation to four fires in the Woolston area on 10 November.

Police were called out to the fires, alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) in the early hours of Sunday 10 November.

Four fires had been started in rubbish bins and one of them spread to a nearby building, causing extensive damage.

A 60-year-old Christchurch man was arrested yesterday, as a result of CCTV footage and information provided by members of the public.

He has been charged with four counts of arson, two of intentional damage, and two other unrelated dishonesty offences.

He appeared in court on 13 November and is scheduled to reappear on 5 December.

Police would like to thank all those members of our community who provided information which led to this arrest.

