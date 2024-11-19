Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seek Witnesses Following Serious Assault, Christchurch

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 12:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a serious assault at a service station on Racecourse Road on Sunday 10 November are seeking assistance from the public.

At about 1.45am a group of car enthusiasts were gathered at the petrol station along with two members of the public.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan, Canterbury CIB, says the two members of the public were then seriously assaulted on the forecourt area and onto Racecourse Road.

“This was an unprovoked assault by multiple offenders, which left both victims with injuries.

“We understand the fear and concern events like this inflict on the community and we will continue to hold the people responsible to account.

“Police have no tolerance for this type of crime or intimidation in our communities.”

Detective Sergeant Vaughan says Police are continuing to make enquiries into the matter and would like to hear from anyone who has any information or footage in relation to this incident.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist, we urge them to contact Police via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105 and quote file number 241110/0807.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 