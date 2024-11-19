Police Seek Witnesses Following Serious Assault, Christchurch

Police investigating a serious assault at a service station on Racecourse Road on Sunday 10 November are seeking assistance from the public.

At about 1.45am a group of car enthusiasts were gathered at the petrol station along with two members of the public.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan, Canterbury CIB, says the two members of the public were then seriously assaulted on the forecourt area and onto Racecourse Road.

“This was an unprovoked assault by multiple offenders, which left both victims with injuries.

“We understand the fear and concern events like this inflict on the community and we will continue to hold the people responsible to account.

“Police have no tolerance for this type of crime or intimidation in our communities.”

Detective Sergeant Vaughan says Police are continuing to make enquiries into the matter and would like to hear from anyone who has any information or footage in relation to this incident.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist, we urge them to contact Police via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105 and quote file number 241110/0807.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

