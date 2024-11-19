Fatal Incident, Chatham Island

A man has died in hospital on Chatham Island after being attacked by a shark.

Emergency services were called around midday, following reports the man - who had been diving off a boat - had been critically injured.

He was rushed to Chatham Island Hospital, but has since died.

Police’s thoughts are with his family.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

