Fatal Incident, Chatham Island
Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died in hospital on Chatham Island after being
attacked by a shark.
Emergency services were called
around midday, following reports the man - who had been
diving off a boat - had been critically injured.
He
was rushed to Chatham Island Hospital, but has since
died.
Police’s thoughts are with his
family.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
