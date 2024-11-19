Making Our Roads Safer

A car is impounded as part of Operation Tow. (Photo/Supplied)

A month-long operation aimed at getting high-risk drivers off the roads in Hawke’s Bay has seen more than 155 vehicles impounded.

Road Policing Constable Mark Catley says the key focus of Operation Tow was ensuring disqualified, suspended, and forbidden drivers are held to account, with those stopped having their vehicle impounded immediately.

Police also targeted people with outstanding fines, working with partner agency the Ministry of Justice who can seize vehicles from drivers who have fines warrants.

Mark says they had a great response from police staff across Hawke’s Bay to the operation.

“Enforcing mandatory impounds for driving while suspended/disqualified or forbidden, is removing vehicles from high-risk drivers and offenders, and limiting their means of getting around and committing crime and victimising the general public,” says Mark.

Constable Mark Catley and Sergeant Damien Gordon speak with a driver at a checkpoint. (Photo/Supplied)

He says Op Tow was also an opportunity to increase the focus on “RIDS” (Restraints, Impairment/Distraction/Speed).

“All drivers that were stopped were breath-tested and as always we kept an eye out for people not wearing seatbelts, using their cell phones while driving and speeding.”

There was an uplift in the number of breath screening tests done in October across the Eastern District, with a total of 24,318 done. This is more than double September figures. The uplift is attributed to Operation Tow in Hawke’s Bay and Operation Putiki (road policing operation) in Tairāwhiti.

Mark says on average Hawke’s Bay Police impounds 60 - 80 vehicles a month. A third of those vehicles don't get claimed by their owner at the end of the 28-day impoundment and are disposed of and no longer on our roads.

“Many vehicles that don't get claimed are unroadworthy and a safety issue. Reducing the amount of these vehicles on our roads contributes to safer roads for all road users.”

