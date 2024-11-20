SAFE Disgusted Over Ocean Pollution From Silver Fern Farms’ Slaughterhouse

SAFE is urgently calling on Environment Canterbury to stop the harmful wastewater disposal practices at Silver Fern Farms’ Pareora slaughterhouse near Timaru. Shocking footage obtained by SAFE reveals substantial volumes of toxic wastewater flowing directly into the ocean, raising alarm over environmental degradation and grave risks to marine life.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says dumping slaughterhouse waste into Aotearoa’s oceans is a reckless act of environmental sabotage.

"The devastating effects of animal agriculture extend far beyond the slaughterhouse gates; this negligent practice threatens marine life and puts the health and safety of coastal communities at serious risk."

The footage casts doubt on the company's compliance with environmental laws. Under the Resource Management Act, it is illegal to deposit substances in coastal areas that could cause adverse effects. However, SAFE says Silver Fern Farms’ wastewater system flagrantly violates this legislation, discharging contaminants such as faecal matter, nitrogen, phosphorous, and oil into the sea.

"These pollutants wreak havoc on our oceans," says Brodie.

"They deplete oxygen levels, turning once vibrant ecosystems into lifeless ‘dead zones,’ and directly threaten human health by contaminating waterways with harmful bacteria and toxins."

"New Zealanders trust our oceans to be safe for our children to swim in and for marine animals to thrive. It is grossly unacceptable for faecal-laden wastewater to endanger public health and fragile ecosystems."

Silver Fern Farms’ January 2020 consent application admitted that wastewater - containing blood sediment, truck washing contaminants, and fat protein - was being discharged into the ocean. Despite promising wastewater system upgrades to reduce sea discharges, SAFE’s evidence suggests no meaningful improvements have been implemented.

"Aotearoa’s clean, green image is central to our national identity and how we present ourselves to the world," says Brodie.

"It’s appalling to see a major company desecrate our environmental reputation by treating the ocean as an open sewer."

SAFE has sent a formal letter to Environment Canterbury urging them to prohibit the disposal of slaughterhouse waste into waterways.

"Environment Canterbury must act decisively to enforce environmental laws and protect New Zealand’s precious ecosystems and communities," says Brodie.

"This is a crucial opportunity to uphold our nation’s commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship."

