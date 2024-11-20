Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SAFE Disgusted Over Ocean Pollution From Silver Fern Farms’ Slaughterhouse

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 9:39 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

SAFE is urgently calling on Environment Canterbury to stop the harmful wastewater disposal practices at Silver Fern Farms’ Pareora slaughterhouse near Timaru. Shocking footage obtained by SAFE reveals substantial volumes of toxic wastewater flowing directly into the ocean, raising alarm over environmental degradation and grave risks to marine life.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says dumping slaughterhouse waste into Aotearoa’s oceans is a reckless act of environmental sabotage.

"The devastating effects of animal agriculture extend far beyond the slaughterhouse gates; this negligent practice threatens marine life and puts the health and safety of coastal communities at serious risk."

The footage casts doubt on the company's compliance with environmental laws. Under the Resource Management Act, it is illegal to deposit substances in coastal areas that could cause adverse effects. However, SAFE says Silver Fern Farms’ wastewater system flagrantly violates this legislation, discharging contaminants such as faecal matter, nitrogen, phosphorous, and oil into the sea.

"These pollutants wreak havoc on our oceans," says Brodie.

"They deplete oxygen levels, turning once vibrant ecosystems into lifeless ‘dead zones,’ and directly threaten human health by contaminating waterways with harmful bacteria and toxins."

"New Zealanders trust our oceans to be safe for our children to swim in and for marine animals to thrive. It is grossly unacceptable for faecal-laden wastewater to endanger public health and fragile ecosystems."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Silver Fern Farms’ January 2020 consent application admitted that wastewater - containing blood sediment, truck washing contaminants, and fat protein - was being discharged into the ocean. Despite promising wastewater system upgrades to reduce sea discharges, SAFE’s evidence suggests no meaningful improvements have been implemented.

"Aotearoa’s clean, green image is central to our national identity and how we present ourselves to the world," says Brodie.

"It’s appalling to see a major company desecrate our environmental reputation by treating the ocean as an open sewer."

SAFE has sent a formal letter to Environment Canterbury urging them to prohibit the disposal of slaughterhouse waste into waterways.

"Environment Canterbury must act decisively to enforce environmental laws and protect New Zealand’s precious ecosystems and communities," says Brodie.

"This is a crucial opportunity to uphold our nation’s commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 