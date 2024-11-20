100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists Announced

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is proud to announce the 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau – an extraordinary group of Kiwis making a positive difference in their communities.

Individually, these Medallists are champions of change. They demonstrate remarkable selflessness and determination, improving the lives of those around them in both geographical and interest-based communities. Together, they embody the true spirit of Aotearoa.

In 2024, our nation has continued to face unique challenges, and these Local Hero Medallists rose to the occasion. From Kaitaia to Bluff, they’ve worked tirelessly to heal the environment, empower rangatahi, uplift friends and whānau, and step up for their hapori.

Agnes Abuel-Guda, a Local Hero Medallist from Canterbury Waitaha, reflects on the recognition, saying: "My heart is just bursting with gratitude to whoever nominated me for this and for all your efforts in recognising individuals such as me as this gives us the motivation and inspiration to continue what we do despite some challenges. Allow me to just express my sincerest appreciation, love and gratitude to you and all the people involved in this undertaking. I am humbled by this remarkable recognition. This is such a blessing and I am truly proud to call Aotearoa as my home."

Earlier this year, the Awards Office called on Aotearoa to nominate their local heroes, and New Zealanders responded with an incredible number of submissions. After careful consideration, our judges selected 100 outstanding Kiwis to honour as Medallists.

A selection of the Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists:

Aleisha Amohia, Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara – Aleisha Amohia (Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hāua, Cambodia, India) is a passionate advocate for gender justice and Indigenous rights, sparked by her experiences as a young Māori-Asian woman in the technology industry.

– Aleisha Amohia (Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hāua, Cambodia, India) is a passionate advocate for gender justice and Indigenous rights, sparked by her experiences as a young Māori-Asian woman in the technology industry. Becki Moss, Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau – Becki Moss (they/she) is a queer visual storyteller and advocate whose work focuses on uplifting marginalised communities, particularly those with disabilities.

– Becki Moss (they/she) is a queer visual storyteller and advocate whose work focuses on uplifting marginalised communities, particularly those with disabilities. Bryce Casey, Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau – Much-loved broadcaster Bryce Casey is a staunch advocate for mental health awareness in New Zealand, tackling tough conversations with vulnerability, candour and a great sense of humour.

Much-loved broadcaster Bryce Casey is a staunch advocate for mental health awareness in New Zealand, tackling tough conversations with vulnerability, candour and a great sense of humour. Dr Ingrid Visser, Northland Te Tai Tokerau – Dr Ingrid Visser is a globally recognised marine biologist and expert in orca conservation, on a lifelong mission to study and protect orcas both in New Zealand and worldwide.

– Dr Ingrid Visser is a globally recognised marine biologist and expert in orca conservation, on a lifelong mission to study and protect orcas both in New Zealand and worldwide. Emily Writes, Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara – For over a decade, author and advocate Emily Writes has generously used her platform and heartfelt, relatable writing to give voice to New Zealand's most vulnerable people.

– For over a decade, author and advocate Emily Writes has generously used her platform and heartfelt, relatable writing to give voice to New Zealand's most vulnerable people. Hamiora Gibson, Gisborne Tairāwhiti – Hamiora Gibson is a trapper and conservation communicator whose efforts are making a profound impact. The recent publication of his book, Sam the Trap Man, has cemented his position as a respected voice in conservation.

– Hamiora Gibson is a trapper and conservation communicator whose efforts are making a profound impact. The recent publication of his book, Sam the Trap Man, has cemented his position as a respected voice in conservation. Tāme Iti, Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi – Tāme Iti is a well-known champion for Māori rights, fearlessly and creatively challenging conventional narratives. In 2024, he led a powerful hīkoi (walk or march) to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, serving as both an inspiration and a call to action.

– Tāme Iti is a well-known champion for Māori rights, fearlessly and creatively challenging conventional narratives. In 2024, he led a powerful hīkoi (walk or march) to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, serving as both an inspiration and a call to action. Sarah Hirini, Manawatū-Whanganui – Renowned rugby union player Sarah Hirini is a true inspiration in the world of rugby. In 2024 – after making an incredible comeback from injury – she played a pivotal role in securing gold for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics.

– Renowned rugby union player Sarah Hirini is a true inspiration in the world of rugby. In 2024 – after making an incredible comeback from injury – she played a pivotal role in securing gold for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. Subash Chandar K, Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau – Subash Chandar K – known online as 'infinityplusone' – is a game-changing educator who has made a significant impact on students across Aotearoa, creating a popular YouTube channel that provides free, detailed tutorials covering NCEA mathematics.

These outstanding Kiwi are a small selection of New Zealand’s 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for this year. To learn more about the Medallists and their stories, visit https://nzawards.org.nz/local-heroes/.

An independent and diverse judging panel made up of 50 judges from across Aotearoa had the challenging task of evaluating and whittling down this year’s Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year nominations to the 100 Medallists we celebrate today. The Medallists are now in the running for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau.

Key Dates:

Semi-finalists for the Local Hero Award and the six other award categories will be announced in December 2024

Finalists will be revealed in February 2025

Winners will be celebrated at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala on Thursday 20 March 2025

ABOUT KIWIBANK NEW ZEALANDER OF THE YEAR AWARDS:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

The most prestigious national award, honoring people for their outstanding impact and contribution to our country. With unwavering dedication and deep commitment, these remarkable people are those New Zealand is proud to call their own.

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

These game changers in their field have used their insight and passion to make a significant impact. In the spirit of Kiwi inventiveness and resourcefulness, they have created a better future for Aotearoa.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau The communities who have shown the best of collective change, achieving outstanding impact together. A group of people whose achievements enhance the social, economic, cultural, or environmental prosperity of the community they serve.

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau The leaders of tomorrow, brimming with the potential to build a bright future for Aotearoa. These people strive to improve themselves, their communities, and their nation.

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau The people working towards a sustainable and thriving future for Aotearoa, making remarkable contributions to the wellbeing of our planet. They are actively engaged in initiatives that protect, restore, and regenerate the environment of Aotearoa and beyond.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau Creating a legacy for tomorrow, these people have made a positive contribution to Aotearoa later in their life, following their careers in any service, sector or field. They are actively involved in making the world around them a better place.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

These people have made a positive difference in their corner of Aotearoa. They demonstrate selflessness and determination in their efforts to make a difference to their community – be it their local (geographical) community, or community of specific interest.

