National Population Estimates: At 30 September 2024 (2018-base)

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 11:16 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.

Key facts
At 30 September 2024:

  • New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,348,600
  • there were 2,688,800 females and 2,659,800 males
  • the median age of females and males was 39.0 and 37.2 years respectively.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • National population estimates: At 30 September 2024 (2018-base) : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/national-population-estimates-at-30-september-2024-2018-base
