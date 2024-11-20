Tauranga Access Map A “Total Win” For Showcasing Accessible Locations

A new Tauranga City Council digital map that highlights hundreds of accessible locations is already being described as “a total win” for local disabled and older communities.

Tauranga Access Map is free to use and provides up-to-date information on the accessibility features of public spaces across the city, including playgrounds, beaches, reserves, council facilities and mobility parking.

Images, descriptions and an accessibility filter are provided for all locations on the map, alongside details such as opening hours, upcoming events, address and directions.

The app was created by Tauranga City Council in partnership with Access Maps, following community consultation in 2022 identifying a need for more accessibility information to be readily available to Tauranga residents and visitors.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says it’s great to see the map launching in time for summer, as a way of highlighting the many accessible spaces available in Tauranga.

“We’re committed to creating an inclusive city, where all residents and visitors to the city feel welcome and have the opportunity to access and enjoy what’s on offer here,” says Mahé.

“This tool will be a great help for people planning outings, so they know exactly what to expect at our public spaces before they head out the door.”

Parafed Bay of Plenty provides pathways for physically disabled people to get involved in sport, and Deputy Chair Amanda Lowry says it’s heartening to see Tauranga being an enabling city where everyone can live their best lives.

“Tauranga Access Map is so easy to use - you bring it up on your phone and you tap on where you’re going. There are places and spaces in there that will make it comfortable for you to sit with your whānau and have the same experiences as everyone else in the community, and I think that’s a total win.

“We are not second-class citizens in this space anymore, and this app enables us to have free, incredible, full lives like everyone else.”

Alongside public outdoor spaces and council facilities being on the map, local businesses are also able to add their location, accessibility information and upcoming events, which will provide a more holistic view of accessibility across the city.

“Word of great, accessible cafes and restaurants spreads quickly within the disability community, and businesses signing up to be involved is an indicator of them valuing disabled customers and being proud to provide the likes of accessible restrooms, ramps and level entries,” Amanda says.

Approximately 27 percent of Tauranga residents identify as living with or caring for someone with a disability.

Tauranga Access Map can be used in browser or downloaded as an app here: tauranga.govt.nz/accessmap

