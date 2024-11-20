Processing Fee To Be Introduced For Debit Or Credit Card Top Ups Of Snapper Cards

From 2 December 2024, Metlink will be introducing a 1.5 percent card processing fee on credit and debit card transactions on the Snapper app and credit cards transactions using self-service Snapper kiosks.

Due to the significant growth of online app-based payments, and recent cost pressures, it is no longer financially viable for Metlink to absorb the card processing fees.

The additional charges will be notified before payment and added to the intended top up amount. For example, topping up $20, will require a payment of $20.30 and $20 will be added to the Snapper card.

EFTPOS and debit cards used at Snapper kiosks will not incur a processing fee.

For more information, visit Metlink.

