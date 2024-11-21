Hamilton Police Appealing For Information Following Aggravated Robbery

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Hamilton.

Just after 12.30pm on Wednesday 20 November, Police received reports of a man entering a bar on Hood Street, presenting a firearm at a staff member and taking a large quantity of cash.

There were no injuries reported, however the staff member is understandably shaken by the incident.

The alleged offender is reported to have been driving a silver Toyota Ractis, registration number JAK624 which was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the aggravated robbery or may have information that could assist Police in their enquiries.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle on the day of the incident.

Anyone who may have information that can assist Police in their investigation is urged to contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please use the reference number 241120/9131.

© Scoop Media

