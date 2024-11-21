Police Recover Prohibited Firearm Following Man’s Reckless Actions

A gang associate faces serious charges after his reckless driving played out across Auckland last night.

Just after 7.30pm, a Motorways Unit detected a vehicle being driven at excessive speed on the Southern Motorway near East Tāmaki.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Juliet Burgess, says the vehicle failed to stop for the Police unit and was not pursued.

“The vehicle had been driven incredibly dangerously, weaving in and out of traffic at high speed,” she says,

“The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed to the area and began tracking the vehicle, providing commentary to ground units as it exited the Southern Motorway before entering and exiting again.”

Eagle observed the vehicle stopping in Glen Innes, and while the vehicle stopped a firearm was seen inside the vehicle.

Inspector Burgess says the driver pointed the firearm out the window of the vehicle while taking off at speed.

“The vehicle then mounted the footpath, drove through a wooden fence, and entered into a reserve where the driver continued to drive in an anti-social fashion.

“As armed Police arrived on the scene, he allegedly pointed the firearm in their direction, causing obvious concern for the staff involved.”

Family members of the offender were on scene at the time and tried to engage with him.

“One of those known to him managed to take the firearm out of his possession, as Police staff approached and took him into custody.

“It was very evident to staff that the man was under the influence of substances throughout the course of his offending last night.”

Concerningly, Police have since recovered an AR-15 style assault rifle, as well as a large amount of ammunition from inside the vehicle.

A 31-year-old man, who is an associate of the Head Hunters gang, is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing a host of charges including unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm, unlawfully possessing a prohibited magazine, presenting a firearm, reckless driving and failing to stop.

Inspector Burgess says other charges cannot be ruled out.

“This was an extremely dangerous series of events that could have led to serious injury or worse,” she says.

“I am so proud of all the officers involved who through a well-co-ordinated approach were able to put a stop to the man’s offending and bring this matter to a safe conclusion.”

